No situation creates to free Khaleda on parole: Hanif

DHAKA, April 7, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League acting general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, MP, said no situation has created yet to release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on parole for treatment.

“The release of Khaleda Zia on parole is not any political issue, it’s a legal procedure . . . But no situation has created to free her on parole,” Hanif told journalists in reply to a query at AL President Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office here this afternoon.

Referring to legal procedure of parole, Hanif, one of the spokesmen of AL, said generally the release on parole is eligible for any prisoner, who wants to see ailing relatives or attend funeral ceremony of any relative, but such situation has not created till now.

Khaleda sentenced for graft charge in February last year is currently undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

She has recently been shifted to the hospital from the old central jail located in the old part of Dhaka.