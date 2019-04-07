Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Champs-2019 to be held

DHAKA, April 7, 2019 (BSS)— Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Champs-2019 is going to be held for the first time in Bangladesh.

Ministry of youth and sports is the initiator of the competition in which 65 government and private universities will take part.

The participating sportsmen today gave the light of the competition to Dhaka University vice-chancellor Dr. Md. Akhteruzzman who later handed it over to the sportsmen to give it to the vice-chancellor of Jagannath University.

The torch will gradually be handed to the vice-chancellors of all of the participating universities.