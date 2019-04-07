TCB starts selling essentials before Ramadan

KHULNA, April 7, 2019 (BSS) – The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling of essential commodities at subsidized rate in 14 districts of this division at the beginning of the holy Ramadan first week of next month.

TCB will start selling sugar, edible (Soyabin) oil, grams, pulse and dates some days ahead of Ramadan at lower price compared to retail markets,” said Robiul Morshed, chief of TCB regional office.

He said, adequate quantities of all commodities already been stocked in the local warehouse and TCB operation will continue till the last day of Ramadan.

License of dealers to be cancelled and a dealer may face legal action in case of practicing any irregularity, he warned saying people would feel interest in buying TCB’s commodities for their qualities and low price.

The government has already deputed a total of 456 dealers to sell the commodities in 14 districts under Khulna zone. All 10 districts under Khulna division including Khulna City Corporation (KCC), three districts under Dhaka division and one district under Barishal division will sell the commodities.

At least five trucks will sell at 15 points through 89 dealers under Khulna City Corporation area while two trucks will sell commodities in every district under the programs. TCB is launching the selling operation, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan to help low-income people. But the unit price of those commodities is yet to be fixed by the government, said Robiul Morshed.

Selling points of TCB in the district are- KCC area in front of deputy commissioner’s office, Bangladesh Bank intersection, Shantidham, Moylapota, Nirala, Gallyamari, Natun Bazar, Rupsha Traffic Mor, Labanchara Bazar, Chitrali Bazar, Khalishpur Jute Mill Gol Chattar, Daulatpur Bus Stand, New Market Battala, in front of Khulna divisional commissioner’s office and Boyra Bazar moor.