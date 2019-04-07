Report in bribery case against former CJ Sinha on May 16

DHAKA, April 07, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today set May 16 for submitting probe report in the case lodged against former Chief Justice (CJ) Surendra Kumar Sinha for allegedly demanding bribe.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Satyabrata Shikder set the new date as investigation officer in the case and director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Syed Iqbal Hossain failed to submit the report today.

Bangladesh National Alliance (BNA) chairman Barrister Nazmul Huda filed the case against the former chief justice on September 27, 2018, with capital’s Shahbagh Police Station.

The plaintiff alleged that the then Chief Justice Sinha, being instigated, changed the verdict of a case against him in spite of the fact that the case was earlier disposed of at the High Court.

Chief Justice Sinha also allegedly demanded Taka two crore bribe from Huda to dispose of the case and Taka 1.25 crore in connection with another case.