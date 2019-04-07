Rain likely over country till tomorrow morning

DHAKA, April 7, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at many places over the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.
“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with hails at isolated places,” said a met office press release here this morning.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country
during the period.
The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius at
Khepupara in Barishal division and today minimum temperature was 17.5 degrees
Celsius at Tentulia in Rangpur division.
The highest rainfall was recorded 114 mm at Kumarkhali in Khulna division
in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am today.
The sun sets at 6:17 pm today and rises at 5:45 am tomorrow in the
capital.