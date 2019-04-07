Chinese investors snap up Greek ‘Golden Visas’

ATHENS, April 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Chinese investors led the so-called

Golden Visa boom in Greece, where residence permits issued to non-E.U

countries citizens grew 46 percent last year.

Other crisis-hit countries like Portugal and Spain have used the scheme

for years to lure investors in a bid to stoke an economic recovery. Spending

a minimum of 250,000 euros on a home in Greece secures a five-year renewable

visa.

According to the latest data from the migration policy ministry published

by the Kathimerini newspaper on Saturday, Chinese investors account for 58

percent of the residence permits issued from 2013.

Since the launch of the programme until the end of the first trimester of

2019, a total of 4,154 permits were issued.

Of these 1,399 were handed out last year, up from 961 in 2017.

Chinese investors have acquired 2,416 out of the 4,154 permits issued so

far. Russian citizens came second with 428, followed by Turks.

The European Commission published a report earlier this year, urging

members to curb the practice of granting golden visas and passports to

foreign investors.

It singled out Cyprus, Bulgaria and Malta for running schemes granting

citizenship to foreign investors for anywhere between 500,000 euros

($570,000) and two million euros.

The report said wealthy candidates for residency or citizenship do not

face adequate security and background checks.

The Greek government brought last month a bill to the Parliament,

broadening the criteria of the Golden Visa programme.

Non-EU nationals will now be granted a five-year residency permit provided

that they invest at least 400,000 euros in Greek companies or if they buy

Greek bonds through a Greek bank of the same value.