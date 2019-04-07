Egypt on track to end fuel subsidies: IMF

CAIRO, April 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Egypt is on track to end subsidies on

most fuels by June 15 as part of a reform programme led by the International

Monetary Fund, the Washington-based body said Saturday.

The economy of the Arab world’s most populous country has suffered from

political instability and security threats since the 2011 uprising that

ousted long-time leader Hosni Mubarak.

Cairo secured a $12 billion, three-year loan package from the IMF in 2016.

Egyptian authorities “remain committed” to ending subsidies granted to

limit prices at the pump, the IMF said in a new report.

The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fuels used in bakeries and

for electricity generation would not be affected, it added.

Bread is a staple in Egypt and a price hike could spark further discontent

in the face of continued economic woes.

The IMF said cutting the subsidies is “critical to encourage more

efficient energy use” and to “create fiscal space for high-priority spending

on health and education”.

The IMF in February approved the next $2 billion loan payment to Cairo,

citing “substantial progress” made by Egyptian authorities on reforms, which

have boosted growth and cut unemployment.

But IMF chief Christine Lagarde at the time also urged Egypt “to press

ahead with structural reforms that facilitate private sector-led growth and

job creation.”

The latest instalment brought the total paid to Egypt to about $10 billion

since the loan deal was signed in November 2016.