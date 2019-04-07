Boom risks taking Swiss real estate off-piste

GENEVA, April 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – In a country that prides itself on

economic stability, phrases like “too big too fail” can grab attention in

Switzerland, especially when spoken by the head of the financial watchdog.

But that warning this week about the country’s mortgage market by Mark

Branson, the chief executive of the Swiss market supervisor (FINMA), hardly

came out of the blue.

In recent months, several red flags have emerged about the health of the

Swiss real estate sector, as prices for buy-to-let properties have continued

to rise amid stagnating rents and increasing vacancies.

In his annual speech to the media, Branson outlined his concerns and

called for action.

“The mortgage market is critical to the stability of the Swiss financial

centre. It is too big to fail,” he said.

He also stressed that mortgage crises have a proven history of rippling

across the economies they infect.

FINMA’s common practice of intervening to rein in individual institutions

that take on too much risk “is not enough to counteract the generalised

overheating trends we are currently seeing,” Branson said.

“As a result, action is needed now.”

– ‘Ghost town’? –

FINMA’s call came days after the International Monetary Fund issued its

own warning about the Swiss financial sector’s exposure to real estate

lending.

“Around 85 percent of banks’ domestic assets are concentrated in

mortgages,” the IMF said in a statement following an official visit to the

wealthy Alpine nation.

It noted that aside from banks, Swiss pension funds and insurance

companies also had “significant exposure to real estate”.

“Shocks to property prices could resonate through the economy,” the IMF

said.

Rental properties in Switzerland have long been attractive investments,

with purchase prices for such assets at record highs.

Persistently low interest rates have helped fuel the buying spree.

But FINMA said it was worried about market imbalances because surging

prices and continuing construction of new units were happening despite

government figures showing that a record 70,000 residential units were vacant

in mid-2018.

“To put this in perspective, imagine a ghost town of about the same size

as Bern… with every single home empty,” Branson said, referring to the

Swiss capital with a population of roughly 140,000.

As the FINMA boss noted, high purchase prices for units combined with high

vacancies raises the risk of loan defaults, especially if interest rates

rise.

– Government or self-regulation? –

In response to mounting concerns, the Swiss Bankers Association lobby

group said last month that it was open to amending its self-regulation of

mortgage lending.

The SBA said it would do its own analysis and, if it shared regulators’

concerns, would act to stabilise the market.

It specifically raised the prospect or shortening the amortisation period

of mortgages and cutting the loan-to-value ratio, forcing buyers to come up

with larger down payments.

Unsurprisingly for a private sector lobby group, the SBA stressed that

“self-regulation is preferable to a state regulation.”

The IMF sounded less than convinced by that argument, noting that the

Swiss banks had shown “a belated willingness” to act on mortgage lending,

while voicing “reservations concerning the concept of self-regulation by

banks”.

FINMA’s Branson struck an open-minded note on what solutions might work,

stressing that his priority was avoiding a crisis.

He noted that tighter self-regulation imposed from 2012 to 2014 helped

slow lending to owner-occupied properties, suggesting such measures could

prove effective again.

“Whether through regulation or self-regulation…, it is in everyone’s

interest to strengthen stability and sustainability in the real estate and

mortgage markets,” he said.