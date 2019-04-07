Self-motivation for preventing corruption stressed

RANGPUR, April 07, 2019 (BSS) – Government officials and employees

should be self-motivated to preventing corruption and work spontaneously to

produce honest new generations for building a corruption-free society.

“If we fail to win the war against corruption, our national advancement

would be hindered and delayed,” Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Secretary

Muhammad Delwar Bakht said this at a meeting held on Saturday as the chief

guest.

The divisional administration and divisional office of ACC jointly

organised the divisional level views-sharing meeting on ‘Corruption

Prevention Committee (CPC) and Satota Sangha’ at conference room of the

Divisional Commissioner in the city.

Director General (Prevention) of Anti-Corruption Commission Sarwar

Mahmud, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Abdullah Sajjad,

Divisional Director (Local Government) Zakir Hossain, Divisional Director of

ACC Moniruzzaman Khan, its Deputy Director at Rangpur District Combined

Office Sheikh Md. Fanafillah, high officials of the district and upazila

level administrations and educational officials from all over Rangpur

division were present.

Members of Rangpur CPC, district and upazila level officials of the

administrations and education department apprised the chief guest of field

level situation on formation of Satota Sangha and Satota Stores at schools

and challenges being faced by them.

The chief guest advised the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy

Commissioners, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, education officials and CPC members

at all levels to work with utmost sincerity to complete formation of Satota

Sangha at all schools.

“We must be self-committed to inspire authorities and teachers of

schools and madrashas in forming Satota Sangha and Satota Stores at their own

initiatives and run those properly to assist students practicing honesty from

their childhood,” he said.

“Corruption remained as a major barrier to progress. Satota Sangha and

Satota Stores in educational institutions would motivate young students as

honest, he said.