Self-motivation for preventing corruption stressed

RANGPUR, April 07, 2019 (BSS) – Government officials and employees
should be self-motivated to preventing corruption and work spontaneously to
produce honest new generations for building a corruption-free society.
“If we fail to win the war against corruption, our national advancement
would be hindered and delayed,” Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Secretary
Muhammad Delwar Bakht said this at a meeting held on Saturday as the chief
guest.
The divisional administration and divisional office of ACC jointly
organised the divisional level views-sharing meeting on ‘Corruption
Prevention Committee (CPC) and Satota Sangha’ at conference room of the
Divisional Commissioner in the city.
Director General (Prevention) of Anti-Corruption Commission Sarwar
Mahmud, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Abdullah Sajjad,
Divisional Director (Local Government) Zakir Hossain, Divisional Director of
ACC Moniruzzaman Khan, its Deputy Director at Rangpur District Combined
Office Sheikh Md. Fanafillah, high officials of the district and upazila
level administrations and educational officials from all over Rangpur
division were present.
Members of Rangpur CPC, district and upazila level officials of the
administrations and education department apprised the chief guest of field
level situation on formation of Satota Sangha and Satota Stores at schools
and challenges being faced by them.
The chief guest advised the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy
Commissioners, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, education officials and CPC members
at all levels to work with utmost sincerity to complete formation of Satota
Sangha at all schools.
“We must be self-committed to inspire authorities and teachers of
schools and madrashas in forming Satota Sangha and Satota Stores at their own
initiatives and run those properly to assist students practicing honesty from
their childhood,” he said.
“Corruption remained as a major barrier to progress. Satota Sangha and
Satota Stores in educational institutions would motivate young students as
honest, he said.