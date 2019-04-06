Recovering Pele set to return to Brazil on Monday: advisor

PARIS, April 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Brazilian football legend Pele, who has been in hospital in Paris, will return to Brazil on Monday, his advisor told AFP on Saturday.

“We’re going back to Sao Paulo on Monday,” said the advisor, without providing any more details.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to a Paris hospital with a urinary tract infection on Wednesday, the day after appearing at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

The hospital has not said when the 78-year-old will be discharged.

Brazilian news website G1 reported that Pele had intended to come out of hospital on Saturday to return to Brazil but had been delayed by further tests and would stay under observation until he was 100 percent.

The infection was not serious and was under control, according to members of Pele’s entourage.

“Thank you so much for all the love! The antibiotics are working,” Pele tweeted on Friday. “I’m feeling much better and I think I’m ready to play again!”

The event in Paris was originally scheduled for November but the Brazilian “was not in a position to travel”.

Pele has had several health issues in recent years.

A similar infection put him in intensive care in November 2014.

In 2016, Pele, who played 1,363 professional matches scoring 1,281 goals, was unable to light the flame at the Rio Olympics because of severe pain in the hip.

“I was not physically fit to participate in the opening of the Games,” he said at the time.

In January 2018, he cancelled a trip to London fearing a “stressful” and “tiring” journey.