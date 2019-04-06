Ship ‘RV Bengal Ganga’ arrives in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – The ship “Masers RV Bengal Ganga” which left Kolkata for Bangladesh on March 29 arrived here this afternoon.

The ship carrying 19 passengers, including six tourists from the USA, the UK, Italy and Australia, and 30 crews anchored at the Pagla Mary Anderson Ghat here around 5.30pm.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das welcomed the foreign guests with bouquets at the ghat.

Welcoming the foreign tourists, Khalid Mahmud said the cross boarder cruise between Bangladesh and India will enhance the existing friendly relations.

On the occasion, Riva Ganguly said the VISA processing for the river route tourists will be made easier.

With a view to exploring a new horizon of tourism, Bangladesh and India launched the cruise service on March 29 last.

The ship ‘RV Bengal Ganga’ will leave Narayanganj for Kolkata on April 8.