Holy Shab-e-Barat on April 21

DHAKA, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country on the night of April 21 (Sunday) as the Shaban moon of Hijri 1440 was not sighted in Bangladesh sky tonight.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation conference room of Baitul Mukarram here this evening with State Minister for Religious Affairs and chairman of the committee Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah in the chair.

As the moon of the holy Shaban month was not sighted on the sky tonight so the counting of the holy Shaban month will begin on April 8 (Monday) next, said a press release of Islamic Foundation.

According to Muslim belief, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Allah arranges the affairs of the following year.

On Shab-e-Barat, Allah writes the destinies of all the creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.

The Muslim devotees will offer special prayers, recite from the Holy Quran, hold milad, zikir and other religious rituals seeking divine blessings for the wellbeing of mankind.