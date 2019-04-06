Govt working to develop film industry: Hasan Mahmud

DHAKA, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the present government is working to develop the country’s film industry.

“Country’s film industry was flourished and developed by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman . . . subsequently the incumbent government is working to develop this industry,” the minister told the 39th function of award-giving ceremony of Bangladesh Cholochchitra Shangbadik Samity (BACHSAS) at the newly constructed Archive Bhahan of Agragaon here this evening.

The minister added: “Bangabandhu tried to rebuild the war-ravaged Bangladesh and simultaneously played a pioneering role to ensure overall development of economic, social and cultural arena.”

Dr Mahmud handed over the BACHSAS award (Bangladesh Cine-Journalists’ Association) from 2014-2108 to the artistes marking the golden jubilee function of the organization, said a press release.

Noted film actor Alamgir was given ‘Life-Time Achievement Award’ for his outstanding contribution to the film industry.

Besides, five others were given emeritus award for their outstanding performance in the silver screen, small screen, music, dance and theatre.

They were Syed Hasan Imam (acting and making), Kohinur Akhter Suchanda (acting), Sabina Yasmin (music), Mirza Abdul Khaleque (exhibitor) and Faridur Reza Sagar (producer).

The award was introduced in 1972.