Strengthening community policing activities stressed

RANGPUR, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – Strengthening of community policing activities could enhance interaction, mutual confidence and understanding between police and people to maintain law and order for ensuring sustainable peace in the society.

“As per Constitutional obligation, common citizens should assist police force to curb and prevent crimes for building a calm society,” Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud said this here today as the chief guest.

Alim was addressing a views-exchange meeting with members of the newly formed 55-member Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee at Metropolitan Police Lines hall room with Additional Police Commissioner of RpMP Abu Sufian in the chair.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Mohidul Islam, Deputy Police Commissioner (Crimes) Kazi Muttaki Ibne Minan, its Police Super Shamima Pervin, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Md. Shahidullah Kawsar and other police officials were present.

The RpMP Commissioner delivered presentation on legal obligation of common citizens to assist law enforcement agencies as per the Constitution of Bangladesh and Code of Criminal Procedures.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) of RpMP Abdullah Al Faruk delivered presentation on activities of community policing, its goals and objectives.

President of Rangpur Metropolitan Community Policing Committee Idris Ali, its Member and President of city Awami League Shafiar Rahman Shafi, Member-secretary Shushanto Bhowmick and other members participated in the open discussion.

The speakers laid emphasis on ensuring better coordination among police and members of community policing committee for reducing gap between police and common people to curb social crimes.

The chief guest urged members of community policing committee for engaging their spontaneous efforts, involving common people, to extend full cooperation to police in preventing and resisting social crimes, terrorism, drug and militancy.

He also suggested community policing members for identifying local problems, conflicts and minor disputes to resolve those locally with assistance of common people and police and save the commoners from hassles.