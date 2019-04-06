France on Brexit: ‘Time for this situation to end’

DINARD, France, April 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – French Foreign Minister Jean-

Yves Le Drian said Saturday that it was time for the Brexit crisis to end,

saying that it couldn’t continue to dominate EU discussions.

“It’s time that this situation ended,” he told reporters on the sidelines

of a G7 meeting in Dinard, northern France.

“We can’t live constantly with Brexit. At some point, there needs to be a

departure.

“The British authorities and the British parliament need to understand that

the European Union is not going to be able to constantly exhaust itself with

the ups and downs of domestic British politics.”

“The British need to tell us very quickly how they are going to get out of

this crisis,” he added.

France has sought to ramp up pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May

ahead of an emergency summit meeting of European leaders in Brussels from

Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that her request for an extension

of the deadline for Brexit would not automatically be accepted, meaning

Britain could crash out of the bloc without a deal.