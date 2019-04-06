Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meets

DHAKA, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – A meeting of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust was held at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi here this evening.

Chairperson of the trust and Bangabandhu’s elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the social welfare activities of the trust and decided to carry forward its different projects faster.

It also reviewed the progress of the decisions taken earlier, while sub-committee reports on different issues were also placed at the meeting.

The members of the trustee board including Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Haq, Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury Liton and Member Secretary Sheikh Hafizur Rahman were present on the occasion.