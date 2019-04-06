Bangabandhu Cup Golf help to create more International golfers; Hasan

DHAKA, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open 2019 will play important role to create more international golfers in the country.

He was speaking as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open 2019 at Kurmitola Golf Club on Saturday.

” These type of tournament makes the country proud and international standard quality golfers will come from outside to organize such kind of tournament, said the Information Minister.

The Minister said already some golfers of the country have increased the reputation of Bangladesh and he hoped that this tournament will create more international golfers in the future.

He also thanked the Asian Tour authority for organizing such kind of tournament.

The Kurmitola Golf Club hosted the country’s biggest golf event Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open 2019 having started in 2015, the Asian Tour event has been named in honour of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from this year.