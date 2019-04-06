E-commerce fair held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – A daylong E-commerce Fair-2019 was held here today aimed at benefitting the grassroots level people.

Bangladesh Postal Department and E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) organized the fair at General Post Office building in Luxmipur area in the city.

Director General of Bangladesh Postal Department Sushanta Kumar Mondal inaugurated the fair as chief guest.

Assistant Post Master General Raquib Biswash, Senior Post Master Aminur Rahman, E-CAB General Secretary Abdul Wahed and Organizing Committee Convener of the fair Asif Ahnaf were present on the occasion.

Some 31 companies showcased their products in the fair.

Three seminars were held with participation of local entrepreneurs, consumers and investors.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman attended a seminar on ‘Information Apa’ organized by Department of Women Affairs as chief guest.