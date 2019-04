DHAKA, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of noted comedian and film actor Tele Samad.

In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled Tele Samad’s contribution to the fields of film and drama.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family. Tele Samad passed away at Square Hospitals in Dhaka this afternoon at the age of 74.