Team effort makes Rupganj a team to beat: Shahriar Nafees

DHAKA, April 6, 2019 (BSS)- Legends of Rupganj batsman Shahriar Nafees insisted that their ‘team effort’ made them a team to beat in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

Rupganj has already established them as favourite to win the coveted DPL title along with the likes of Abahani Limited, Prime Bank and Prime Doleshwar. They so far collected 16 points from nine games, same as Abahani but stayed at second position by net-run-rate.

However they can occupy the top spot solely should they beat Abahani tomorrow and they are looking for it, relying on their team effort.

“Our team effort is the reason behind our success and it’s the thing which can win us the tomorrow’s match,” Shahriar Nafees said today after the team’s practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

“Everybody has been playing his role perfectly. Our team management is very young and they are enthusiastic to do something for the betterment of the team,” he informed.

“In our team management, there is Aftab (Aftab Ahmed), Nazmul (Nazmul Hossain) and Sumon who are taking decisions and giving the players direction like friends. Every player is following them.”

Shahriar Nafees also pointed out team’s discipline which he said they should carry on till the last match of the league.

“Our team discipline and combination has been fantastic. We certainly should carry it till the last game of the league,” he revealed.

Despite Abahani is termed as the outright favourite in their game against Legends of Rupganj, Shahriar Nafees said no team is unbeatable. Citing Abahani’s defeat to Prime Bank, Nafees, former national opener said that they should play better cricket to beat Abahani Limited.

“You can calculate many things on pen and paper but cricket is played at the ground. Here who will play better cricket on that particular day, will win the game,” he said.

“No team is unbeatable. And Abahani can be beaten. In fact Prime Bank beat them. So we also can beat them. I am not underestimating Abahani, they are good team and won consistently but what I said earlier that we should have to play better cricket on the ground. And if so, we can beat any team.”