Govt to ensure security of lives, property: Asaduzzaman

JAMALPUR, April 6, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government is doing everything possible to ensure security of businesses, lives and property of the country’s people.

“The government is doing everything needed for ensuring security of businesses, lives and property of the people of the country. Development could not be possible without ensuring security of the people’s lives and their property across the country,” he said while inaugurating the newly constructed ‘Bahadurabad Ghat Naval Police Station’ as the chief guest at Khulabari village in Dewanganj upazila here.

The minister, also a freedom fighter, said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present government is very strict to maintain law and order.

He said the newly established naval police station will ensure security of common people and businessmen as well as their business establishments in the upazila’s riverine areas.

Replying to a query, Asaduzzaman said the government will consider releasing BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on parole if she files an application citing specific reasons. But no application has been filed in this regard till now, he added.

Among others Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Planning Ministry Abul Kalam Azad, lawmakers Faridul Haque Khan Dulal and M Mozaffar Hossain, Additional Inspector General of Police M Mokhlesur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sheikh Maruf Hasan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Kabir, Superintendent of Police M Delwar Hossain, President of District Awami League Advocate Muhammad Baki Billah and President of Jamalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Rezaul Karim Reznu were present.