Scientists urged to promote computer science, engineering

RAJSHAHI, April 6, 2019 (BSS)-Scientists, researchers and students concerned should work with utmost sincerity and honesty for furthermore promotion of computer science and engineering.

Successful promotion of the sector along with generating competent workforce for it can be the vital means of taking forward the country successfully through facing the existing challenges of the 21st century.

Academics and scientists made the observation while addressing the grand reunion and silver jubilee celebration- 2019 of Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Rajshahi University (RU) on Friday.

RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan and Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Chowdhury Md Jakaria addressed the celebration as chief and special guests respectively with chairman of the department Prof Bomal Kumar Pramanik in the chair.

Prof Khademul Islam Mollah welcomed the participants. Professor Sobhan said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached top priority to the ICT sector and attained remarkable success in this field.

He told the audience that ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park, Rajshahi’ Project is being implemented in the city for furthermore promotion and expansion of the digital and automation ventures.

He said the park will play a key role in building Digital Bangladesh, accelerating the national economic development by expanding hi-tech industries, establishing hardware and IT industries and creating a helpful condition to attract foreign companies.

He urged the CSE students and researchers to seize the opportunities being provided by the government to serve the nation and its people.