US to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group: WSJ

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The United States will designate

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, an unprecedented

move that would ramp up pressure on the elite force, The Wall Street Journal

reported Friday.

The newspaper, quoting unnamed officials, said President Donald Trump’s

administration would announce the long-mulled decision as soon as Monday and

that concerned defense officials were bracing for the impact.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp was formed after the 1979 Islamic

revolution with a mission to defend the clerical regime, in contrast to more

traditional military units that protect borders.

The Revolutionary Guards have amassed strong power within Iran, including

with significant economic interests.

The Guards’ prized unit is the Quds Force, named for the Arabic word for

Jerusalem, which supports forces allied with Iran around the region including

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The Trump administration has already imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran

after withdrawing last year from an international agreement under which

Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear program.

A foreign terrorist designation would make any activities of the group

toxic for the United States, with any transactions involving US institutions

or individuals subject to punishment.

The Wall Street Journal said that the Pentagon and the CIA had

reservations about the move, saying it would increase risks for US troops

without doing much more to damage the Iranian economy.