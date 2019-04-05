Don’t bring destruction using every inch of buildings for profit: PM

DHAKA, April 05, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today came down heavily on a section of people for their attitude during any fire incident, urging them to change their mentality and help douse the blaze instead.

“When a fire incident takes place, huge number of people usually gather at the place of occurrence creating obstruction to the fire fighters to extinguish the blaze. Most of them go to see the fire and they take selfie … I cannot understand that what happened to prompt them to take selfie,” she said.

“Not taking photo, they should bring some buckets of water and join the drive to extinguish fire … they will have to change their mindset and think about how to help douse the blaze,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) president, made the remarks in her introductory speech at a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee at her official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon.

The prime minister said those construct and use buildings have responsibilities for checking incidents of fire. “It’s the responsibility of the fire service to extinguish the fire. But those who construct and use buildings have responsibilities so that incidents of blaze do not occur,” she said.

“I will say that they have also a responsibility, but they don’t perform it. If any incident of fire happens, the government is blamed for that,” she continued.

Sheikh Hasina said there must have an arrangement for extinguishing the fire while constructing any building and the users of the buildings must have knowledge about what they will have to do during any fire incident.

“Most of the buildings are constructed in such a way that there is no fire exit and the fire exit is closed while making interior decoration. And in the case of the market, the fire exit is used as stores of goods of the shops,” she said.

The prime minister advised the people not to bring any destruction for themselves while going to use every inch of buildings for profit. “Don’t bring destruction for yourselves and become penniless while going to use every inch of the buildings for profit,” she said.

MORE…..

.