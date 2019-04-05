Advance railway tickets to be sold ahead of Eid: Minister

DHAKA, April 05, 2019 (BSS)- Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon today said the railway tickets would be sold in advance from city’s different areas for the homebound passengers ahead of the coming Eid-ul Fitr.

“The government has a plan to sell advance tickets from city’s different places like TSC, Sayedabad, Rail Bhaban along with Kamlapur Railway Station on the occasion of the Eid-ul Fitr,” said the minister at a briefing session as he paid a visit to the Kamlapur Railway Station here.

Apart from this, the minister said, new apps will also be launched in the current month for selling the railway tickets. The initiative would be taken to lessen the sufferings of the people, he added.

Sujan said: “The new apps would help the people buy the railway tickets from their houses.”

At present, a total of 72 trains are being operated privately under a contractual agreement, said the minister, adding that these trains will be operated by the railway department after the expiry of the contractual period.

A total of 550 compartments, 100 locomotives and 250 coaches will be added to the railway department by next year, the minister said.

Senior ministry officials, including Railways Secretary Mofazzel Hossen and Director General (DG) of the Department of Railway Quazi Rafiqul Alam, accompanied the minister.