Foreign aid for Rohingyas declined: FM

SRIMANGAL, April 05, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said foreign assistance for Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh declined compared to past, concerning the government about their food and shelter.

“Foreign aid for Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar is gradually declining…The government is now concerned much about their food and shelter,” he said.

Momen was talking with newsmen at Srimangal where he along with ambassadors of 35 countries and representatives from seven international development organizations enjoyed scenic beauty of the area.

“Natural disasters occur in the monsoon in the hilly regions of the country. At times the incidents of landslide take place. That is why worries about ensuring their safe habitation are being escalated and sending Rohingyas back to their country is now an important issue,” he said.

The government has been working to send Rohingyas back to their country, he continued.

Ambassadors and representatives from the USA, the UK, Canada, India, Spain, France, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirate were present, among others.