Construction works of DWRTI, Sheikh Hasina Hall progressing at BRUR

RANGPUR, Apr 05, 2019 (BSS) – Construction works of Dr Wazed Research and

Training Institute (DWRTI) and Sheikh Hasina Hall are progressing fast on the

campus of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR).

“The BRUR authority is implementing the construction works of both the 10-

storey buildings at a cost of Taka 72.79 crore under the ongoing special

development programmes at the university,” a press release said here today.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan

Kalimullah at a function today inaugurated the casting works of first floor’s

roofs of the two establishments as the chief guest.

Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division

of the Ministry of Education Md Habibur Rahman attended the function as the

guest of honour.

After the inauguration programme, the VC offered special munajats

conducted by Khatib of the university’s Central Mosque Moulana Md Rakib

Uddin.

Specialist Member of the Planning, Development and Works Division of BRUR

Architect Monzoor Kader Hemayet Uddin, its Director (Finance and Accounts)

Prof Dr RM Hafizur Rahman, Provost of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall Prof Dr

Sarifa Salowa Dina, Provost of Shaheed Mukhtar Elahi Hall Md Ferdous Rahman,

Provost of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Tabiur Rahman, Registrar Abu Hena

Mustafa Kamal, Special Development Project Director Lt Colonel (Retd)

Engineer Monwarul Islam, teachers and officials of the university were

present, among others, on the occasion.