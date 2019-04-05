Construction works of DWRTI, Sheikh Hasina Hall progressing at BRUR

RANGPUR, Apr 05, 2019 (BSS) – Construction works of Dr Wazed Research and
Training Institute (DWRTI) and Sheikh Hasina Hall are progressing fast on the
campus of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR).
“The BRUR authority is implementing the construction works of both the 10-
storey buildings at a cost of Taka 72.79 crore under the ongoing special
development programmes at the university,” a press release said here today.
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan
Kalimullah at a function today inaugurated the casting works of first floor’s
roofs of the two establishments as the chief guest.
Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Division
of the Ministry of Education Md Habibur Rahman attended the function as the
guest of honour.
After the inauguration programme, the VC offered special munajats
conducted by Khatib of the university’s Central Mosque Moulana Md Rakib
Uddin.
Specialist Member of the Planning, Development and Works Division of BRUR
Architect Monzoor Kader Hemayet Uddin, its Director (Finance and Accounts)
Prof Dr RM Hafizur Rahman, Provost of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall Prof Dr
Sarifa Salowa Dina, Provost of Shaheed Mukhtar Elahi Hall Md Ferdous Rahman,
Provost of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Tabiur Rahman, Registrar Abu Hena
Mustafa Kamal, Special Development Project Director Lt Colonel (Retd)
Engineer Monwarul Islam, teachers and officials of the university were
present, among others, on the occasion.