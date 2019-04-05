Robolution competition held at MIST

DHAKA, April 5, 2019 (BSS) – Robolution-2019 competition, the biggest robotics event of the country, was held at Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) at Mirpur Cantonment here today.

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General M Mahfuzur Rahman was present on the occasion and inaugurated the daylong ceremony as the chief guest, said a press release of ISPR.

Acting Commandant of MIST Commodore M. Munir Hassan, head of EECE Department Brigadier General AKM Nazrul Islam and President of Robitics Club, MIST Md. Raduanul Alam Riad were also present on the occasion.

This is the fourth consequent competition arranged by Robotics Club, MIST. This year more than one thousand young robotics enthusiast students from all over the country took part in the competition.

Among the nine segments of the event included line follower bot challenges, soccer bot challenge, bot fight, quad copter challenge, poster presentation, CAD designs, idea contest, projects show and gaming contest.

In the competition, 250 contestants participated in the line follower event, 200 in bot fight, 150 in soccer bot challenge, 70 in quad copter challenge, 60 in CAD designs, 90 in idea contest, 50 in gaming fest, 60 in poster presentation and 110 in projects show individually or in team.

MIST Robotics Club is working towards providing an excellent platform for the tech loving students. So, students from every corner of Bangladesh emerged with their fascinating projects in this programme, the release also said.