No housemaid following macroeconomic uplift in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Apr 05, 2019 (BSS) – It is almost impossible to find a
housemaid in the region following laudable macroeconomic uplift happened in
rural areas of greater Rangpur region improving living standard of common
people in last ten years.
The socio-economic condition of rural women has improved following
successful realisation of comprehensive social safety net and employment
generating activities by the government eradicating abject poverty from the
region.
Talking to BSS, Chairman of Rangpur-based research organisation “North
Bengal Institute of Development Studies” Dr Syed Samsuzzaman said the
economic vulnerability of rural women has sustainably reduced by improving
their living standard in last ten years.
“As a result of achieving self-reliance by rural women through income
generating activities, employments in garment and other sectors, seasonal
curse of “monga” already disappeared permanently from the region where no
housemaid in available,” he said.
Even a decade ago, anybody could easily find housemaids as many poor
rural families led miserable life amid abject poverty for lack of jobs and
livelihoods during seasonal lean periods in the region, especially in
riverine char areas.
“None can now find adolescents, women and girls as domestic help in the
region, including remote char areas, because of their improved socio-economic
conditions as the country is moving toward a middle income nation,” he added.
“Housemaid is gradually becoming a profession now and some women are
available to serve as domestic help at salary rates from Taka 5,000 and
onwards per month in addition to three times meals, clothing and medical
facilities,” Dr Samsuzzaman added.
Divisional Director (Local Government) Md. Zakir Hossain said the
government has successfully combated ‘monga’ through implementation of
comprehensive programmes relieving the poor from extreme poverty permanently
in Rangpur region.
“Successful implementation and continuation of the government’s massive
social safety-net programmes along with other efforts helped the poor to
improve their livelihoods in last ten years. So, none can find any housemaid
in the region now,” he said.
He said the Test Relief, Food for Work, Works for Taka, Vulnerable Group
Development, Vulnerable Group Feeding and Employment Generation Project for
the Poorest Projects played most vital role in improving livelihoods of the
poor.
“Besides, rehabilitations of homeless people under ‘Asrayan’ and Cluster
Village projects, providing training, micro-credits, allowances and other
programmes assisted the poor to improve livelihoods of the poor everywhere,
including char areas,” Zakir added.
Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services for Rangpur Abdul
Matin said his department distributed Taka 953 crore as allowances among
1.21-lakh poor beneficiaries in Rangpur alone in last ten years to improve
their livelihoods.
Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Development Dilgir Alam here
said some 35,000 rural youths got training, 9,250 of them got about Taka 22-
crore interest free loans to become self-reliant in Rangpur alone through
income generations.
The ‘Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar (EBEK)’ project and Palli Sanchoy Bank (PSB)
improved livelihoods of 79,946 rural poor families changing their living
standard in Rangpur district alone in last ten years.
District coordinator of the EBEK project and PSB for Rangpur Jahadul
Islam said the beneficiary rural families are changing fortune through
various income generating activities with the EBEK project assistance.
An EBEK project beneficiary housewife Alifa Begum of Kursha Balorampur
village in Mominpur union here said she took Taka 10,000, Taka 15,000 and
18,000 loans since 2012, purchased heifers, goats and sheep with assistance
of her husband Amjad Hossain.
“I have seven cows, ten goats and 13 sheep, 1.50 acres cultivable land
taken on lease and assets worth Taka seven lakh,” she said adding that every
family improved livelihoods in the village where none wants to work as
housemaid anymore.
Chairman of Nohali union in Gangachara upazila Abul Kalam Azad Titul
said none can find any housemaid in his union where hundreds of unemployed
women, adolescents and girls were available for the purpose free of costs
even a decade ago.
“The social safety-net and other programmes of the government improved
livelihoods of the rural women in his union like elsewhere in Rangpur
region,” Titul said adding that some housemaids are available mow only on
monthly salary basis.