No housemaid following macroeconomic uplift in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Apr 05, 2019 (BSS) – It is almost impossible to find a

housemaid in the region following laudable macroeconomic uplift happened in

rural areas of greater Rangpur region improving living standard of common

people in last ten years.

The socio-economic condition of rural women has improved following

successful realisation of comprehensive social safety net and employment

generating activities by the government eradicating abject poverty from the

region.

Talking to BSS, Chairman of Rangpur-based research organisation “North

Bengal Institute of Development Studies” Dr Syed Samsuzzaman said the

economic vulnerability of rural women has sustainably reduced by improving

their living standard in last ten years.

“As a result of achieving self-reliance by rural women through income

generating activities, employments in garment and other sectors, seasonal

curse of “monga” already disappeared permanently from the region where no

housemaid in available,” he said.

Even a decade ago, anybody could easily find housemaids as many poor

rural families led miserable life amid abject poverty for lack of jobs and

livelihoods during seasonal lean periods in the region, especially in

riverine char areas.

“None can now find adolescents, women and girls as domestic help in the

region, including remote char areas, because of their improved socio-economic

conditions as the country is moving toward a middle income nation,” he added.

“Housemaid is gradually becoming a profession now and some women are

available to serve as domestic help at salary rates from Taka 5,000 and

onwards per month in addition to three times meals, clothing and medical

facilities,” Dr Samsuzzaman added.

Divisional Director (Local Government) Md. Zakir Hossain said the

government has successfully combated ‘monga’ through implementation of

comprehensive programmes relieving the poor from extreme poverty permanently

in Rangpur region.

“Successful implementation and continuation of the government’s massive

social safety-net programmes along with other efforts helped the poor to

improve their livelihoods in last ten years. So, none can find any housemaid

in the region now,” he said.

He said the Test Relief, Food for Work, Works for Taka, Vulnerable Group

Development, Vulnerable Group Feeding and Employment Generation Project for

the Poorest Projects played most vital role in improving livelihoods of the

poor.

“Besides, rehabilitations of homeless people under ‘Asrayan’ and Cluster

Village projects, providing training, micro-credits, allowances and other

programmes assisted the poor to improve livelihoods of the poor everywhere,

including char areas,” Zakir added.

Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services for Rangpur Abdul

Matin said his department distributed Taka 953 crore as allowances among

1.21-lakh poor beneficiaries in Rangpur alone in last ten years to improve

their livelihoods.

Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Development Dilgir Alam here

said some 35,000 rural youths got training, 9,250 of them got about Taka 22-

crore interest free loans to become self-reliant in Rangpur alone through

income generations.

The ‘Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar (EBEK)’ project and Palli Sanchoy Bank (PSB)

improved livelihoods of 79,946 rural poor families changing their living

standard in Rangpur district alone in last ten years.

District coordinator of the EBEK project and PSB for Rangpur Jahadul

Islam said the beneficiary rural families are changing fortune through

various income generating activities with the EBEK project assistance.

An EBEK project beneficiary housewife Alifa Begum of Kursha Balorampur

village in Mominpur union here said she took Taka 10,000, Taka 15,000 and

18,000 loans since 2012, purchased heifers, goats and sheep with assistance

of her husband Amjad Hossain.

“I have seven cows, ten goats and 13 sheep, 1.50 acres cultivable land

taken on lease and assets worth Taka seven lakh,” she said adding that every

family improved livelihoods in the village where none wants to work as

housemaid anymore.

Chairman of Nohali union in Gangachara upazila Abul Kalam Azad Titul

said none can find any housemaid in his union where hundreds of unemployed

women, adolescents and girls were available for the purpose free of costs

even a decade ago.

“The social safety-net and other programmes of the government improved

livelihoods of the rural women in his union like elsewhere in Rangpur

region,” Titul said adding that some housemaids are available mow only on

monthly salary basis.