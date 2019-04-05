Adequate allocations for disabled sought in national budget

RANGPUR, April 05, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers here stressed on socio-economic

and political empowerment of disabled people and increasing allocations for

them in the national budget to provide education, health services, training

and interest-free loans for income generating activities.

To make the government’s initiative of ensuring social security, development

and empowerment of disabled people, adequate sector-wise allocations have

become crucial for them in the national budget.

Government officials and public representatives made these observations

at a discussion meeting styled ‘Increasing allocations for disabled people in

the 2019-2020 national budgets’ held at ASOD Training Centre in the city on

Thursday afternoon.

The National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) organised the event with

assistance of ADD International Bangladesh for officials, activists of

different organisations working for welfare of disabled population, public

representatives and civil society members.

Additional District Magistrate Shukria Pervin attended the event as the

chief guest with Treasurer of NCDW Rebecca Akhter Rita in the chair.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam, Assistant Director of the

Department of Youth Development Alamgir Hossain, District Assistant Education

Officer Shahrina Dilruba, Social Service Officer (Registration) Tahmina

Begum, addressed as special guests.

Coordinator of NCDW Md. Hasanuzzaman discussed problems and

socioeconomic conditions of disabled population, steps taken by the

government and other organisations for their mainstreaming in the society.

Vice-chairman of Gangachara upazila parisahd Dr. Naznin Nahar, Panel

Chairman of Ekorchali union Tauhidul Islam, General Secretary of Prottyasha

Protibondhi Nari-O-Shishu Unnayan Sangstha Ummey Kulsum and President of

Rangdhanu District Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha Saidar Rahman spoke.

The speakers proposed for increasing allocations in the upcoming 2019-

2020 national budget in the education, health, social safety net, local

government bodies like union parishads and other sectors for development of

disabled people.

They said the sustainable development goals (SDGs) would not be achieved

without mainstreaming of people with disabilities and ensuring their equal

socio-political and human rights.

The Civil Surgeon termed disabled population as integral part of the

society saying that they could do the same like able people if adequate

opportunities were provided to them to enjoy basic human rights as per the UN

Convention concerned.

Tahmina Begum said the present government has taken steps to provide

need-based and suitable education and training to disabled people to turn

them into productive human resources for their mainstreaming with development

to attain the SDGs.