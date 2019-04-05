Adequate allocations for disabled sought in national budget

RANGPUR, April 05, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers here stressed on socio-economic
and political empowerment of disabled people and increasing allocations for
them in the national budget to provide education, health services, training
and interest-free loans for income generating activities.
To make the government’s initiative of ensuring social security, development
and empowerment of disabled people, adequate sector-wise allocations have
become crucial for them in the national budget.
Government officials and public representatives made these observations
at a discussion meeting styled ‘Increasing allocations for disabled people in
the 2019-2020 national budgets’ held at ASOD Training Centre in the city on
Thursday afternoon.
The National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) organised the event with
assistance of ADD International Bangladesh for officials, activists of
different organisations working for welfare of disabled population, public
representatives and civil society members.
Additional District Magistrate Shukria Pervin attended the event as the
chief guest with Treasurer of NCDW Rebecca Akhter Rita in the chair.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam, Assistant Director of the
Department of Youth Development Alamgir Hossain, District Assistant Education
Officer Shahrina Dilruba, Social Service Officer (Registration) Tahmina
Begum, addressed as special guests.
Coordinator of NCDW Md. Hasanuzzaman discussed problems and
socioeconomic conditions of disabled population, steps taken by the
government and other organisations for their mainstreaming in the society.
Vice-chairman of Gangachara upazila parisahd Dr. Naznin Nahar, Panel
Chairman of Ekorchali union Tauhidul Islam, General Secretary of Prottyasha
Protibondhi Nari-O-Shishu Unnayan Sangstha Ummey Kulsum and President of
Rangdhanu District Protibondhi Adhikar Sangstha Saidar Rahman spoke.
The speakers proposed for increasing allocations in the upcoming 2019-
2020 national budget in the education, health, social safety net, local
government bodies like union parishads and other sectors for development of
disabled people.
They said the sustainable development goals (SDGs) would not be achieved
without mainstreaming of people with disabilities and ensuring their equal
socio-political and human rights.
The Civil Surgeon termed disabled population as integral part of the
society saying that they could do the same like able people if adequate
opportunities were provided to them to enjoy basic human rights as per the UN
Convention concerned.
Tahmina Begum said the present government has taken steps to provide
need-based and suitable education and training to disabled people to turn
them into productive human resources for their mainstreaming with development
to attain the SDGs.