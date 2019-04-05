Arsenic-laced water may cause more young deaths: study

DHAKA, April 05, 2019 (BSS) – Chronic exposure to higher arsenic

concentration through drinking water may cause more deaths in young adults in

a number of different diseases, says a new study.

It reveals the different diseases include cardio-vascular disease (related

to the heart), cerebro-vascular disease (related to the brain) and

respiratory disease (related to the lungs) can be the consequences of the

toxic effects of arsenic.

A prospective cohort study, conducted by icddr,b, was carried out on 58,406

individuals, who were 4-18 years at baseline. In this 13 years closed-cohort

study, the causes of all young-adult deaths were identified through verbal

autopsy (VA) using International Classification of Diseases.

In the study, the health-related information of the individuals, including

arsenic exposure levels, were closely observed and recorded in icddr,b’s

Matlab Health and Demographic Surveillance (HDSS), according to an icddr,b

webpost.

The study shows young adults who passed away due to cancers, cerebro-

vascular, cardio-vascular and respiratory diseases – were found to have a

higher exposure to arsenic-laced water.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), long-term health effects

such as skin lesions, diabetes and developmental defects are well-known

consequences of arsenic poisoning.

The individuals in the icddr,b study were found five times more likely to

die from different diseases at an early age when exposed to average arsenic

levels at around 223.1 ug per litre water or cumulative arsenic level at 2711

ug per year per litre, suggests the study.

“Individuals with chronic exposure to arsenic are at higher risk of death

at younger age because arsenic is such a toxic agent that affects all systems

of human body,” said Dr Muhammad Yunus, emeritus scientist and senior author

of the study.

“It is a total public health disaster. Concerted efforts from all concerned

to cut down arsenic exposure must pick up momentum. This important and

lingering public health issue often goes off the radar, whereas all the

evidence shows that it continues to cause fatalities,” he added.

About 40 million people in Bangladesh may still be exposed to arsenic

through drinking water or food despite availability of drinking water from

shallow and deep tubewells. Arsenic exposure as a key public health concern

also affects around 140 million people worldwide.