Country to produce TB vaccine soon: Maleque

DHAKA, April 04, 2019 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today said the country is going to produce the vaccine of tuberculosis (TB) disease very soon.

“The Essential Drugs Company Limited (UDCL), a state owned pharmaceuticals company, has set up a new plant at a cost of Taka 700 crore where TB vaccine to be produced soon,” the minister told a press conference at his secretariat office, marking the World Health Day-2019.

“At present, the country has no shortage of TB drugs while the new plant will increase our ability more,” he said.

Like other countries, the World Health Day will be observed in Bangladesh on April 7 highlighting the equity and solidarity-based comprehensive primary healthcare, Maleque said.

To mark the day, the ministry and different socio-cultural and political organizations have chalked out elaborate programmes in the capital and elsewhere across the country.

The programmes include inaugural function of the national programme at Krishibid Institution Auditorium, seminar, publishing special supplementary, discussion and cultural programmes.

Stressing on the need for ensuring equal health services for all, the health minister said non-communicable disease is increasing in the country day by day as 65 percent patients are now affected with such kind of disease.

But the government is committed that nobody would stay out of the purview of healthcare, he added.

Replying to a query about enforcing fire safety requirements in government hospitals, the minister said necessary directives were given to the concerned authorities to this end.

“I have already asked all concerned to do rehearsal on fire mishap by testing all necessary machineries for quick response of those in case of emergency need,” the minister mentioned.

Zahid said the government has a plan to set up primary healthcare corners at all public hospitals to serve the patients, specially mothers and differently disabled children.

Health Service Division Secretary Asadul Islam and Additional Secretary Habibur Rahman, among others, were present on the occasion.