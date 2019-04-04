Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but unable to control jet: minister

ADDIS ABABA, April 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The crew of the Ethiopian Airlines

plane that crashed last month killing 157 people, repeatedly followed

procedures recommended by Boeing, but were unable to regain control of the

jet, the Ethiopian transport minister said Thursday.

“The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the

manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft,” said Dagmawit Moges,

unveiling results of the preliminary probe into the crash.

She said the report recommends “the aircraft flight control system shall be

reviewed by the manufacturer.”

“Aviation authorities shall verify that the review of the aircraft flight

control system has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before the

release of the aircraft for operations”.

Dagmawit did not make specific reference to the automatic anti-stalling

system which has been implicated in the crash, but did mention a “repetitive

nose down” movement of the aircraft.

The Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) is designed to

automatically lower the aircraft’s nose if it detects a stall or loss of

airspeed.