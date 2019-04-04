Film icons bring star power to India’s monumental election

COIMBATORE, India, April 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – On a humid evening in India’s

south, drummers and dancers heave to Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster hits,

whipping a huge crowd into ecstasy just as the moustachioed megastar himself

steps onto the stage.

There is a red carpet, confetti and coloured lights rippling over the sea

of jiving fans screaming Haasan’s name, but this is no concert — it’s an

Indian political rally worthy of a superstar.

The path from celebrity to politics is well-trodden in India and Haasan —

an icon of Tamil Nadu cinema, or “Kollywood” — is one of many stars on the

hustings ahead of the national election starting next week.

Thousands of candidates are contesting the election — the biggest in

history, with 900 million eligible voters — but not all have the X-factor of

Haasan and other stars on the campaign trail.

The 64-year-old launched a political party in 2018 to much fanfare and

excitement in Tamil Nadu, where he is a household name after decades as a

leading man on the silver screen.

His rallies more closely resemble movie sets from his career than the

boilerplate campaign functions hosted by India’s political hopefuls.

In Coimbatore city, musicians and dancers in riotous colour performed

energetic dance numbers from Haasan’s films as fans packed the rally ground

for a glimpse of the star.

In the crowd, fans cradled framed images of the film icon brought from

home, and wore scarves imprinted with his face, as they sang and danced along

to his classics.

The man himself is not even contesting the election, but is fielding 40

candidates to vie for seats for his party in the national parliament, far

away in New Delhi.

But there is no mistaking who is the force behind the party, his face

beaming down from rallies, posters and giant screens.

“All the candidates are my faces, and I will be the chariot puller,” he

thundered at a recent rally in Coimbatore, assuring the crowd where their

votes were going.

— ‘He sounds more believable’ —

Parties of all persuasion seek celebrity endorsement come election time,

particularly exploiting the country’s devotion to film and cricket.

With millions of voters and a dizzying array of candidates and parties,

allying with a hugely-recognisable face works wonders, said Rasheed Kidwai,

who has written a book about Bollywood’s role in politics.

“A prominent face that is already recognised by the masses obviously helps

because of the massive size of our parliamentary constituencies,” he told

AFP.

“Their onscreen image also helps in creating a better connection with the

masses.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is

fielding Hema Malini and Kirron Kher in this election, both Bollywood

veterans and leading lights of the Indian film industry.

Smriti Irani, a massive television star, was appointed a cabinet minister

in Modi’s government after the BJP stormed to power in the last election.

Gautam Gambhir, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning side, joined

the BJP in March, following in the footsteps of countless cricketers turning

star power into political capital after retiring.

Modi’s chief opponents in Congress also court big names, with film star

Urmila Matondkar recently throwing her weight behind Rahul Gandhi’s party and

fellow actors Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha already on board.

Vaasanthi, an author on celebrities and politics, said many actors found

the reality of campaigning and governing more taxing than anticipated.

“The parties want to use their glamour but it is not like standing in front

of the camera and acting,” the Delhi-based writer, who goes by one name, told

AFP.

Some of Haasan’s opponents have suggested he lacks political acumen, a jibe

that rings a bit hollow in Tamil Nadu, a state governed by one celebrity

leader or another for the better part of 50 years.

“The opposition is asking, ‘Who is this guy? He is just an actor’. Yes, I

am an actor, everyone knows that. An honest actor,” Haasan told a crowd to

cheers recently.

Among his diehard supporters, Haasan can do little wrong.

“I have been a fan for years,” said Abhirami, a housewife sitting with her

young daughter in the front row of the Coimbatore rally.

“There is a lack of good leadership in Tamil Nadu. Now that he has joined

politics, I am here to support him. He sounds more believable and honest that

most politicians.”