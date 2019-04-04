Christchurch accused to face 50 murder charges

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, April 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The man accused of

attacking two mosques in Christchurch last month will face 50 murder charges

when he appears in court on Friday, New Zealand police said.

Australian Brenton Tarrant was previously charged with one murder as a

holding measure, but police said Thursday that all the deaths and injuries in

the March 15 attacks will be reflected in upgraded charges during his next

appearance.

“The man arrested in relation to the Christchurch terror attacks will face

50 murder and 39 attempted murder charges when he appears in the High Court

in Christchurch on Friday,” they said in a brief statement.

Tarrant, 28, will appear via video link in the Christchurch court from a

maximum-security prison in Auckland.

A note from the court this week said the appearance was likely to be brief

and would “ascertain the defendant’s position regarding legal representation”

and other procedural matters.

Tarrant sacked a court-appointed lawyer after his first court appearance on

March 16, raising fears he wanted to represent himself and attempt to use any

trial as a propaganda platform.

The court said Tarrant would not be required to enter a plea during

Friday’s hearing.

The court has now barred media from filming or photographing the accused.

Police said further charges were being considered against Tarrant — a

self-avowed white supremacist — but did not specify what they were.

They may relate to whether the court deems the attack a terrorist act,

something Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly labelled the atrocity.

However, New Zealand’s Terrorism Suppression Act, introduced after the 9/11

attacks, is little used and could complicate the prosecution.

Criminal charges, such as murder and attempted murder are easier to pursue,

although prosecutors may want the accused tried as a terrorist to make the

point that right-wing extremism is just as dangerous as its Islamic

counterpart.

New Zealand’s Corrections Department revealed last month that Tarrant was

segregated from other prisoners and able to be observed constantly, either

directly by staff via CCTV camera.

It said he had no access to television, radio or newspapers and no

visitors.

Local media have reported that if convicted, he will likely face long-term

isolation to prevent him being targeted by the largely Polynesian prison

population over his white supremacist views.

New Zealand is in the process of tightening its gun laws after the attack

and the government has also said it will review laws dealing with hate

speech.

Ardern has called for action by social media giants after the alleged

gunman livestreamed the attacks online.

The latest update from health authorities earlier this week said 24 people

remained in hospital after the attacks, four of them critical, including a

four-year-old girl.