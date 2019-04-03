Bhutanese PM meets Saima Hossain

DHAKA, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering met visiting Chairperson of National Advisory Council on Neurodevelopment Disorder and Autism of Bangladesh Saima Wazed Hossain in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu this evening.

Dr Tshering and Saima Hossain had discussion on the importance of guidance and support in neurodevelopment disorders, according to a message received here.

Saima Hossain, also the chairman of Shuchona Foundation and WHO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Autism in South-East Asia, was accompanied by Bangladesh Ambassador Jishnu Roy Choudhury and Dr Pran Gopal Dutta.