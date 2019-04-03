Zahid Faruk urges to check any sabotage on haor embankments

SUNAMGANJ, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk today asked the officials to keep constant vigilance on haor embankments until Boro harvesting so that none can damage any dam during harvesting season.

The state minister said while visiting Pagner haor in Jamalganj in the district here this afternoon.

Faruk Zahid said any corruption or irregularities in construction of the embankments would be dealt with strong hand. He said the present government has allocated sufficient budget for construction of the haor embankments in time.

Director General of the Bangladesh Water Development Board Mahfuzur Rahman, Deputy

Commissioner Md Abdul Ahad, Police Super Borkot Ullah Khan, Upazila Awami League

President Md Ali and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prianka Pal were present.

Later the minister also visited haor embankments at Dharmopasha Upazila.