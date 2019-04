PARIS, April 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Football legend Pele has been taken to a Paris hospital as a precaution after suffering an “infection” but is “doing well”, according to members of his entourage.

The 78-year-old Brazilian three-time World Cup winner was being treated prior to returning to his home country after making a promotional appearance in Paris. He remained in hospital Wednesday afternoon, the sources told AFP.