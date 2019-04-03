Shipping sector globally expanding: Khalid

DHAKA, April 3, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today said the shipping sector had achieved unprecedented success in the past decade and it was expanding every day.

“Cruise service on Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route had started on March 29,” he said adding, “Shipping sector is not only expanding domestically but also expanding globally,” he added.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest while inaugurating a new luxury passenger vessel “MV Manami” at Sadarghat on the Dhaka-Barishal-Dhaka route, said a press release.

Shipping Secretary Md. Abdus Samad, General Secretary of City Awami League Shahe Alam Murad, Additional Secretary of the Ministry Vula Nath De and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore M Mahbub-Ul Islam addressed the ceremony, while the owner of the vessel and chairman of Salam Shipping Lines Limited Md Abdus Salam presided.

MV Manami will depart Sadarghat in the evening. The vessel MV Manami has facilities including luxury VIP duplex cabin, 4 double cabins, 3 semi-VIP cabins, 3 family cabins and 144 double and single cabins.