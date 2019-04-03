Jabbar stresses technological innovation, adaptation

DHAKA, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar today said there is no alternative to technological innovation and adaptation to expedite the development of the country.

“Bangladesh has entered ‘d’ era (digital era) passing through the ‘e’ era (electronic era),” he said while addressing “Seeds for the Future”, a talent hunt programme, organized by the Chinese technology company Huawei in a city hotel.

At the event, Huawei announced the name of 10 outstanding ICT talents from five universities of Bangladesh.

They are: Tasfia Zahin and Sarkar Snigdho Sarathi Das from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Mayeesha Farzana and Koushik Kumar from Dhaka University (DU), Tasfia Seuti and Minhaz Bin Farukee from Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Atia Islam Ankhi and Jahedul Islam from Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), and Monisha Dey and Kamrul Hasan from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).

The students will get a two-week hands-on learning experience in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Chinese Economic and Commercial Counselor to Bangladesh Li Guangjun and Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) CEO Zhang Zhengjun were also present.