Maintaining cleanliness for mosquito-free city stressed

RANGPUR, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a function today laid emphasis on enhancing awareness of the citizens for maintaining cleanliness to build a hygienic city free from mosquito and deadly diseases like ‘Chikungunya’,

‘Dengu’ and Malaria.

They made the observation while launching the ‘Mosquito Elimination

Programme-2019’ by spraying insecticides with mosquito fogger machine at

Hajipara Chamrapotti area on the Shyamasundari Canal in Ward No-21 of the

city.

With Chief of the Conservancy Division of RpCC Shahinur Rahman Shahin in

the chair, local City Councilor Mahbubar Rahman Manju attended the function

and inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

Assistant Conservancy Officer of RpCC Hassam Rahi, its Health Inspector

Abdul Kaiyum, Conservancy Inspector Niranjan Sarker, Ward Supervisors Md.

Abdul Mazid and Saifullah Shafi, among others, addressed the function.

In his welcome speech, Shahinur Rahman Shahin discussed importance of

maintaining cleanliness at drainage and sewerage systems and everywhere in

the city to keep the environment clean and prevent breeding of mosquito.

“The RpCC is conducting the month-long ‘Mosquito Elimination Programme-

2019’ since March 27 last under its Clean City Campaign to maintain

sustainable cleanliness in the city and relieve the citizens from mosquito

menace,” he added.

Conservancy Inspector Niranjan Sarker Mayor laid maximum emphasis on

involvement of every citizen in maintaining cleanliness at office premises,

institutions, homesteads and drainage and sewerage systems of the city.

The chief guest said cleaning and spraying of insecticides would be

completed in all drainage and sewerage systems and other places of all 33

wards in the city to destroy the breeding grounds of mosquitoes by this

month-end.

He also sought cooperation of everyone to make the mosquito elimination

programme successful for maintaining cleanliness to eliminate all mosquito-

related diseases from the city.