Maintaining cleanliness for mosquito-free city stressed

RANGPUR, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a function today laid emphasis on enhancing awareness of the citizens for maintaining cleanliness to build a hygienic city free from mosquito and deadly diseases like ‘Chikungunya’,
‘Dengu’ and Malaria.
They made the observation while launching the ‘Mosquito Elimination
Programme-2019’ by spraying insecticides with mosquito fogger machine at
Hajipara Chamrapotti area on the Shyamasundari Canal in Ward No-21 of the
city.
With Chief of the Conservancy Division of RpCC Shahinur Rahman Shahin in
the chair, local City Councilor Mahbubar Rahman Manju attended the function
and inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.
Assistant Conservancy Officer of RpCC Hassam Rahi, its Health Inspector
Abdul Kaiyum, Conservancy Inspector Niranjan Sarker, Ward Supervisors Md.
Abdul Mazid and Saifullah Shafi, among others, addressed the function.
In his welcome speech, Shahinur Rahman Shahin discussed importance of
maintaining cleanliness at drainage and sewerage systems and everywhere in
the city to keep the environment clean and prevent breeding of mosquito.
“The RpCC is conducting the month-long ‘Mosquito Elimination Programme-
2019’ since March 27 last under its Clean City Campaign to maintain
sustainable cleanliness in the city and relieve the citizens from mosquito
menace,” he added.
Conservancy Inspector Niranjan Sarker Mayor laid maximum emphasis on
involvement of every citizen in maintaining cleanliness at office premises,
institutions, homesteads and drainage and sewerage systems of the city.
The chief guest said cleaning and spraying of insecticides would be
completed in all drainage and sewerage systems and other places of all 33
wards in the city to destroy the breeding grounds of mosquitoes by this
month-end.
He also sought cooperation of everyone to make the mosquito elimination
programme successful for maintaining cleanliness to eliminate all mosquito-
related diseases from the city.