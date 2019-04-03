PM opens, lays foundation stones of 24 economic zones

DHAKA, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 65 uplift schemes including 24 economic zones, opening up a new horizon in industrialization and employment for country’s overall development.

The premier opened and laid foundation stones of the development projects by unveiling plaques through a video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.

The inaugurated eleven economic zones (suitable for setting up industries) are: Mongla Economic Zone at Mongla in Bagerhat district, Meghna Economic Zone and Meghna Economic Industrial Economic Zone at Sonargaon in Narayanganj, Abdul Monem Economic Zone at Gazaria in Munshiganj, Bay Economic Zone at Gazipur Sadar in Gazipur, Aman Economic Zone at Sonargaon in Narayanganj, City Economic Zone at Rupganj in Narayanganj, Kishoreganj Economic Zone at Pakundia in Kishoreganj, East West Special Economic Zone at

Keraniganj in Dhaka, Karnaphuli Dry Dock Special Economic Zone at Anwara in Chattogram, and Sreehatta Economic Zone at Moulvibazar Sadar in Moulvibazar.

The premier also laid foundation stones of 13 economic zones and works of five development projects under the initiative of BEZA (Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority).

They are: Miresharai, Sitakunda and Feni Economic Zones at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City in Chattogram and Feni districts, Miresharai Economic Zone-2A at Miresharai in Chattogram, BGMEA Garments Park at Miresharai in Chattogram, Mongla Economic Zone-2 at Mongla at Bagerhat, Moheshkhali Economic Zone (Dhalghata) at Moheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar , Jamalpur Economic Zone at Jamalpur Sadar in Jamalpur and Sirajganj Economic

Zone at Sirajganj and Belkuchi in Sirajganj, Akij Economic Zone at Trishal in

Mymensingh, Cumilla Economic Zone at Meghna in Cumilla, Bashundhara Special

Economic Zone at Keraniganj in Dhaka, Standard Global Economic Zone at

Gazaria in Munshiganj, Hosendi Economic Zone at Gazaria in Munshiganj and

Arisha Economic Zone at Keraniganj in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina also opened the commercial production of 16 mills and factories and laid foundation stones of 20 others at the function.

The premier earlier opened 10 economic zones in 2016.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman was present on the dais.

Md. Abdul Kalam Azad, Principal Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office moderated the function while BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury gave a brief presentation on the 65 uplift schemes.

A video presentation was screened on the event.

The premier earlier unveiled the cover of a souvenir of the development schemes.

She later exchanged views with the cross-section of people including public representatives, businessmen, government officials, teachers, students, and guardians through the video conference.