RAB arrests six alleged fake customs officials in city

DHAKA, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today arrested six persons for allegedly impersonating themselves as customs officials and grabbing money from different people leaving them in traps, raiding in city’s Mirpur area.

The arrestees had been cheating people disguising themselves as customs officials for long as they have already pocked around Taka one crore from different people, said a spokesman of RAB headquarters here.

“They are now being interrogated and details will be disclosed later,” he added.