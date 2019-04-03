RMU to establish psychiatry department for autistics

RAJSHAHI, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi Medical University (RMU) will establish a full-fledged psychiatry department to supplement the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s effort to take the autistic and other mentally retarded children forward.

The department will be transformed into an institute and the process of doing welfare of the children with special needs will be easier and meaningful.

RMU Vice-chancellor Prof Masum Habib revealed this while addressing a discussion on “Use of Assistive Device Technologies, Rights of Autistic Children” in Rajshahi city yesterday as chief guest.

RMU organized the meeting at Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) auditorium in observance of 12th World Autism Awareness Day-2019.

Prof Masum Habib said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her internationally reputed daughter Saima Wazed Putul are working relentlessly to turn the autistic and disabled children into human resources for ensuring their welfare and development.

He asked school teachers and all others concerned to ensure their timely attendance to classes and educate the intellectually disabled, mentally retarded and disabled children with love, compassion and sincerity to transform them into worthy citizens.

Autistic and mentally retarded children could flourish their latent talents if they are properly cared, nurtured and provided with necessary opportunities.

Prof Abdullah Al Mamun from Department of Psychiatry in RMC, who addressed the meeting as focal person, said the intellectually challenged, autistic and physically challenged children would not be burden of the society if they are provided with proper education and training.

“The intellectually disabled and autistic children could do the same as able children can contribute to national advancement if they are provided with proper education and training,” added the psychiatry specialist.

Prof Mamun said the autistic, mentally retarded and disabled children and people deserve constitutional rights, but not mercy, and they must get all privileges and human rights, as they are the integral parts of the society.

Chaired by RMU Registrar Prof SMA Hurayira the meeting was addressed among others by RMC Principal Prof Nawshad Ali and its Vice-principal Prof Bulbul Hassan as special guests.