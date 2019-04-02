PM receives donation from BAB

DHAKA, April 2, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) today gave donation to the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the cheques for financial assistance from the authorities of the 37 banks at a ceremony at Ganabhaban here this evening.

BAB Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder led the representatives of the banks.

Chairmen, managing directors, directors and chief executive officers of the banks separately handed over the cheques on behalf of their respective banks to Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister expressed her sincere thanks to the authorities of the banks for extending support to the distressed humanity.

She said the money donated by the banks and other organisations is used to provide assistance to the distressed people and the victims of various accidents and disasters.

PM’s Private Sector Development Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman was present on the occasion, among others.