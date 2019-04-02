BNP leaders doing politics with Khaleda’s illness: Hanif

KUSHTIA, April 02, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Acting General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif today said the BNP leaders are doing politics with the illness of Begum Khaleda Zia.

“Begum Khaleda Zia is willingly getting treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University…BNP leaders do not want proper treatment of their leader. They also do not want to see that Khaleda Zia is released by the court,” he told a reception here.

Mohammadpur Thana Awami League arranged the function to give reception to Dhaka City (North) AL general secretary Sadek Khan, MP, at Town Hall Bazar this afternoon.

Chaired by Mohammadpur Thana Awami League president Prof MA Sattar, the function was addressed, among others, by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and Dhaka City (North) AL vice-president Aslamul Haque, MP.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif said BNP leaders are making falsehood every day spreading that there is no democracy in the country.

“If there is no democracy and freedom of expression in the country, how the BNP leaders are making falsehood every day?” he questioned.

Urging the BNP leaders to join parliament leaving the wrong path, the AL leader said Sultan Mohammad Mansur elected from Jatiya Okiyafront has already joined the House, while Mokabbir Khan of Gono Forum took oath today.

The elected MPs of BNP should also join the parliament and speak at the House as the people’s representatives, he said.

Terming militancy and drug a big impediment to the country’s development, Kamal said the law was amended to prevent drugs.

All should be aware of militancy and misuse of drugs to save the new generation, he said.