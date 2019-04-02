IFALPA lauds Biman pilots on hijack bid

DHAKA, April 2, 2019 (BSS) – The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Association (IFALPA) has lauded the role of pilots of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG147 that was allegedly attempted to hijack on February 25.

In a letter signed by the President of IFALPA on March 28, Captain Ron Abel, addressed towards Captain Golam Shafi and First Office (FO) Muntasir Mahbub, said “I take this opportunity to express our appreciation to both of your heroic effort made on Flight BG 147.”

He said because of the professionalism the pilots showed, passengers and crew of the flight were safe.

“It’s commendable to see how well you handled this challenging situation and inspire future pilots to move forward,” he said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft bound for Dubai via Chattogram was carrying 143 passengers and seven crew members on February 25 when it made an emergency landing at the Chattogram airport as a youth named Polash allegedly attempted to hijack the plane.

The pilot had informed the control tower about the situation eight minutes prior to landing.

The alleged hijacker was killed later in an eight-minute commando operation.