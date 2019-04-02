Proper nourishment can flourish talents of autistic children

RAJSHAHI, April 2, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a post-rally discussion here today said the autistic and mentally retarded children could flourish their latent talents if they were properly cared, nurtured and provided with necessary opportunities.

They emphasized on creating adequate awareness among the pregnant mothers and parents to reduce the risk of autism and physical disability of newborn babies.

District Administration and Department of Social Service (DSS) jointly organized the discussion at conference hall of Shishu Academy in observance of the 12th World Autism Awareness Day-2019.

Earlier, a huge rally, participated by autistic and the people with special needs was brought out in the city. Children, government and non-government officials, socio-cultural and voluntary organisations, professionals, human rights and women activists joined the rally.

“Assistive Technologies, Active Participation” was the theme of the Day in this year.

Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader and its Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abu Hayat Md Rahmatullah addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively with DSS Deputy Director Rashedul Kabir in the chair.

Divisional Director (Additional Charge) of DSS Hasina Momtaj, Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Dev, Registrar of Department of Medicine in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Dr Rasheul Kabir, Member of National Social Welfare Council Mozammel Haque and District Children Affairs Officer Monzur Kader also spoke.

The speakers narrated the present situation on autism and disability around the globe and cited various government steps for ensuring welfare of the autistic and physically challenged children.

Abdul Kader said the autistic, mentally retarded and disabled children and people deserve constitutional rights, but not mercy, and they must get all privileges and human rights, as they are the integral parts of the society.

He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul for taking various steps in establishing rights of the autistic children and disabled people to ensure their education, jobs, health care and other requisite facilities.

Kader called upon the parents and guardians concerned for paying due attention in flourishing inherent talents of the autistic children through proper nurturing and providing them opportunities for their normal mental and physical growths and education in congenial atmosphere.

The discussion session was followed by a cultural function which was enjoyed by the autistic and other mentally retarded children and their guardians.