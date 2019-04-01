Khaleda doesn’t need treatment abroad: BSMMU

DHAKA, April 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Director Brigadier General AK Mahbubul Hoque today said after analyzing BNP chief Begum Khaleda Zia’s health condition, nothing was found for what she needs treatment abroad.

“After analysing Khaleda health conditions, still now, we did not find anything that deserves her treatment abroad. All kinds of treatment are available here,” he said, replying to a question from a journalist at a press briefing at the hospital in the afternoon.

Mahbubul added: “Khaleda Zia is now suffering from pain in joints of her hands and legs. Her sugar level is also high. She cannot sleep well. She can’t walk alone”.

A new medical board has been formed for providing treatment to Khaleda, he said, adding that after analysing her health conditions, the medical board has given her a prescription.

Khaleda talked to the medical board and took prescription cordially, the BSMMU director said, adding that she has trust in the medical board and she was happy with the board.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was admitted to BSMMU’s cabin No. 621 in the afternoon while cabin No 622 was allocated for her personal assistants.

In the five-member medical board formed on March 28, there are two private doctors of Khaleda for assisting the board.