RAJUK launches inspection to identify building code violators

DHAKA, April 1, 2019 (BSS)- Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) today started inspecting buildings in the capital to identify structures that have violated building code.

“The drives started this morning under 24 teams in eight zones in the city,” Director (admin) and Authorized officer of zone-6 (Motijheel, Vulta) of RAJUK Khandker Oliur Rahman told BSS.

The inspection was started with Al-Arafah Tower and IFIC Bank tower in the city’s Dainik Bangla area led by RAJUK Director (Admin) Khandker Oliur Rahman.

“The team has been collecting detailed information of high-rise buildings specially over 10 storied and finding if there was any faults and safety measures,” Rahman added.

Authorized officers, assistant authorized officers, chief building inspectors and building inspectors of various zones of RAJUK are conducting the operations.